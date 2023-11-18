St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The entire school was adorned with beautiful lamps, candles, and colourful rangolis created by the students in the Diwali celebration. This year, the students, understanding their social responsibility with the theme 'The Good and Bad Effects of Social Media,' conveyed messages along with their creative rangolis, emphasizing the importance of considering the benefits and drawbacks before using social media. A special prayer assembly was organised wherein the students enlightened everyone about the significance of the five-day festival of lights. Following this, a musical presentation added to the festive spirit. Dr. Piyush Punj, the Principal of the school, extended Diwali greetings to all students and parents, advising them to celebrate the festival responsibly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured