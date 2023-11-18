St. Vivekanand Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore

The entire school was adorned with beautiful lamps, candles, and colourful rangolis created by the students in the Diwali celebration. This year, the students, understanding their social responsibility with the theme 'The Good and Bad Effects of Social Media,' conveyed messages along with their creative rangolis, emphasizing the importance of considering the benefits and drawbacks before using social media. A special prayer assembly was organised wherein the students enlightened everyone about the significance of the five-day festival of lights. Following this, a musical presentation added to the festive spirit. Dr. Piyush Punj, the Principal of the school, extended Diwali greetings to all students and parents, advising them to celebrate the festival responsibly.

