St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, celebrates foundation day

The Vivekian Guide Company of the school celebrated the 73rd flag-cum-foundation day. Chief guest Neelam Gill (ASOC) from the Scout and Guide State Head Office, Chandigarh, Poonam Dhiman (DOC), Manoj (DOC) from Panchkula Office, instructor Ajay attended the programme. Students showcased their brilliance by making beautiful articles through the best out of waste activity. A prayer, oath and flag song of the Scouts and Guides were performed. Students showed the specialty of Flag Day through rangoli. The Guides who performed excellently in the programme were rewarded by Scout and Guide scarves.
