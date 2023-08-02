St Vivekanand Millennium School, Pinjore, gets 'high performing' award

The school has been bestowed with the ‘High Performing School Award’ from Cambridge University, UK, through its Cambridge Schools Leadership Programme. Principal Piyush Punj was presented with the ‘Visionary Leader Award’. The award ceremony, held on the Fitzwilliam College campus of Cambridge University, UK, in collaboration with NISA, was attended by Dr Kulbhushan Sharma, National President, Marvin Fernandes, Cambridge University, Lord Dominic, London, and Professor Guy Doza, a renowned author and consultant. Through the collaborative efforts of NISA (National Independent School Alliance), Piyush Punj actively participated in the School Leadership Programme at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge University, UK. Esteemed directors, principals and educators from various schools across India participated in the programme.

#Pinjore