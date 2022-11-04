The NSS Cell of St. Vivekananda Millennium School, HMT Township, Pinjore, celebrated the National Unity Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Principal Piyush Punj commenced the event by throwing light on the significance of the day. He also interacted with the volunteers, talking about the history and also enlightening them by sharing the vision of a great personality like Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Volunteers were encouraged to contribute as much as they can to the county. Everyone took the pledge of Unity Day and promised to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation. Later, NSS Programme Officer, Heema Gulati took the volunteers for a rally in the HMT Township to spread the message of Unity. The slogan "Anekta mein Ekta hi humari pehchaan hai, Isiliye toh Bharat Desh Mahaan ae" was echoing in the whole township.