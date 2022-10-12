St. Xaviers High School, Mohali

The Mohali Yoga Association organised 'Yogasana Championship' and students of St. Xaviers High School students won various positions in the 10-12 age group. Avnesh Munde achieved 2nd position, in the 12-14 age group, Karamveer got 1st, Shourya Verma 2nd and Rudransh Rana bagged 3rd position and Lakshya Rajput got 2nd position, in the 14-16 age group Harnoor Kaur achieved 1st position and in the State-Level Yoga Championship, Harnoor bagged 1st position and has been selected for the national level.