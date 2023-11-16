St. Xavier's High School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised by the students set the ball rolling for Diwali celebrations at the school. It started with a solemn prayer and a beautiful thought, that filled all hearts with love and harmony. The students talked about the significance of the festival — how good always conquers the evil and also about why and how Diwali is celebrated across India. Besides sensitising students to the ill-effects of crackers, they also shared the guidelines on safety while bursting them.
