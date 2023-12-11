St. Xavier’s High School , Mohali

Navy Day was celebrated at the school. A short speech was delivered on the history of the Indian Navy, filling the young hearts with ecstasy, pride, and honor. It was followed by a short quiz to enhance the knowledge of students about the India Navy. The observance of Navy Day also raised desire in the young minds to opt Navy as a career and serve the nation.
