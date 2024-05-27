St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organises carrom tournament

The school organised the 15th edition of Clive Shear Memorial Carrom Tournament. Eight teams, each in boys and girls’ category, from reputed schools of the Tricity participated in the competition. AKSIPS-123, Kharar, beat Dikshant International School, Zirakpur, in the boys’ category and St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, beat Ryan International School, Sector 49, Chandigarh, in the girls’ category. Jr Vice-Principal Trevor S Shear gave away the prizes and the coveted trophies to the runners-up and the winning teams. He congratulated the winners and applauded the skill and sportsmanship exhibited by the players.
