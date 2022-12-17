St. Xavier's High School, Pkl

A battle of nerves was witnessed between the teams of the schools taking part in the 14th Emily Gosain Memorial Basketball Tournament. The semi-finalists exhibited their grit and determination to score winning points against their opponents on the concluding day of the tournament. St. Xavier's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh, team defeated St. Xavier's High School, Panchkula, team by 35 - 21 in the final match and won the prestigious tournament. Yahin Begra of the school emerged as the most promising player of the tournament. The Principal George S. Shear congratulated the winners and handed over the trophy to the winning team.
