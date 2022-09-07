St. Xavier's High School, SAS Nagar

Students organised an event on the occasion of Teacher’s Day showing love, warmth and respect to their teachers with great enthusiasm as they were celebrating the day physically after two years. Senior children greeted all teachers through a group song, poem and a fusion dance. The tiny tots made their teachers feel special with hand-made cards, dance and dressing up like disco kings and queens.
