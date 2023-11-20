St Xavier’s High School, Sec 71, Mohali

Manjot Kaur, a student of Class VI B, clinched the second position in the 67th Punjab Inter-District School Games. Her exceptional talent and unwavering dedication has brought laurels to the school in the Basketball Tournament in the Under-14 category. The tournament was held at Government Multipurpose Senior School, Punjabi Bagh and Polo Ground, Patiala.
