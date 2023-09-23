St Xavier's Sen Sec School, Sec 44 C, Chandigarh, celebrates Founder's Day

Students and staff of the school celebrated their 41st Founder’s Day. A ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the founder, Late Andrew J Gosian. The event was graced by I William, Chairman, St Xavier’s groups of schools, and principals, dignitaries from other branches of St. Xavier’s. Andrew Sahota of Class X welcomed the audience. The school choir group gave a melodious performance on a song. The orchestra played their tunes and mesmerised the audience. A ‘Disney Parade’ with students dressed in colourful attire, dancing their hearts out enthralled everyone. I William and Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts in putting up such a wonderful show and congratulated them for its grand success. A vote of thanks was presented by Additional Principal Chandan S Patwal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing with India 'many weeks ago', says PM Trudeau
Says wants it to commit constructively to establish facts
‘Premeditated’: India lodges protest as China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Hangzhou Asian Games
Anurag Thakur cancels visit for Asian Games after Beijing re...
Films like ‘Singham’ sends out dangerous message: Bombay High Court judge
When the public thinks that the courts are not doing their j...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing: On Canada’s charges, India reaches out to US, others
EAM S Jaishankar in US, to meet Antony Blinken
BJP notice to MP Ramesh Bidhuri for 'anti-minority talk' in Lok Sabha
Bidhuri used offensive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali | Rajna...