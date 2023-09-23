St Xavier's Sen Sec School, Sec 44 C, Chandigarh, celebrates Founder's Day

Students and staff of the school celebrated their 41st Founder’s Day. A ceremony was organised to pay tributes to the founder, Late Andrew J Gosian. The event was graced by I William, Chairman, St Xavier’s groups of schools, and principals, dignitaries from other branches of St. Xavier’s. Andrew Sahota of Class X welcomed the audience. The school choir group gave a melodious performance on a song. The orchestra played their tunes and mesmerised the audience. A ‘Disney Parade’ with students dressed in colourful attire, dancing their hearts out enthralled everyone. I William and Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas appreciated the students and teachers for their efforts in putting up such a wonderful show and congratulated them for its grand success. A vote of thanks was presented by Additional Principal Chandan S Patwal.