St Xavier’s Senior School, Chandigarh

The ceremony of reliance and confidence in the newly invested office-bearers was conducted at the school. Thirty-two members of Class IX and X formed the School House Cabinet, comprising eight houses, namely Andrew House, William House, George House, Gordon House, Peter House, Paul House, Mark House and Valentine House. Sixteen members of Class XI and XII were included in the Senior Cabinet. Additional Principal, Chandan S Patwal introduced newly elected office-bearers. The newly elected Student Council members pledged to work earnestly and uphold the honour and glory of the institution while receiving their prestigious flags, badges from Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas.