St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school organised its fifth St Xavier’s Cricket Tournament for the U-12 boys category wherein around 120 players from the Tricity schools took part. The tournament was played on the knockout basis. The final was played between St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, 44-C, Chandigarh, and Delhi Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh. St Xavier’s boys won the tournament. The Player of the Tournament and Man of the Match title was awarded to Rishabh Tiwari of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh. The Best Wicket Keeper award was given to Laksh Kathait of St Xavier’s, Chandigarh. The Best Baller award was given to Bir Fateh of DPS, Chandigarh. The Best Batsman award was given to Anirudh of St Xavier’s, Zirakpur. Principal Dr Ivorine Castellas congratulated the winners and their coach Madan Tiwari.
