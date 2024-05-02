St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school was awarded an appreciation trophy for the excellent performance of all students of the school in the SIP Arithmetic Genius All India Inter- School Contest 2023, conducted by SIP Academy India, Team Punjab. All students of classes I to V participated in the contest, in which 3,000 students participated at the city level and 15,000 at the state level. As many as 26 students from the school received gold medals for their stupendous efforts and excellent performance. Dr Ivorine Castellas congratulated all the winners and lauded the efforts of the Mathematics Department.

