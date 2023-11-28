St Xavier's Senior Secondary School, Sec 44-C, Chandigarh

A seminar was conducted at the school by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. CS Madhur Bain Singh, Chairman, Chandigarh Chapter of NIRC of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, gave his presentation to 120 commerce students of Class IX, X, XI and XII. He discussed various opportunities in the profession for students as key position holders in the company or as a practicing Company Secretary. He discussed reciprocal agreements of the institute with other countries. Various queries raised by students were also answered.
