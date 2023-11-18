St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

To create awareness on dengue & swine flu among the students and reiterating the proverb “prevention is better than cure,” a skit was presented effectively by the students of classes VI and VII. The skit aimed to explain the cause, symptoms and cure for the diseases. It was also clarified that though there is no defined medication for dengue, it can be prevented and effectively controlled by first taking care of ourselves and our surroundings. Various preventive measures like staying in well-screened houses, using mosquito repellents, wearing protective clothing and sleeping under mosquito-net were shared through their presentation. Dr Ivorine Castellas appreciated the students and staff for their initiative to create awareness.

