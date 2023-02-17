St. Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Chd

The school held its annual sports meet in which class-wise activities were organised like king and queen races, swing and ladder for students of Nursery to Class II; animal race, ball bearing race for students of Classes III-V; bamboo relay race and skipping relay for students of Classes VI-VIII; tug of war, one leg race, four legs race, ankle drag race, etc. for students of Classes IX to XI. Teachers, too, took part in events like stepping stones, backward running, slow cycling, tug of war and blind fold. The George House was adjudged the overall winner. Prizes were given by Mirko Quaini, an Indian film and TV actor. Ivorine Castellas congratulated all winners.