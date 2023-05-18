St Xavier's Sr Sec School, Chd

The music club and dance club students of St. Xavier's Sr. Sec. School, Chandigarh organised a special assembly in honour of all mothers. A heart-touching song and beautifully choreographed dance performance by Arunima Rai and Aditi Sharma of Class XII mesmerised everyone. Additional Principal Chandan S. Patwal elaborated this beautiful emotion poetically. Principal Dr. Ivorine Castellas conveyed her wishes to everyone present.