St. Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Secor 44-C, Chandigarh

The draw of lots for Nursery were conducted in the school. The draw was conducted online for 100 seats in general category and 20 seats in the waiting list category. All parents were informed about payment dates as per the CAS given by the Chandigarh Administration. The list of eligible candidates has been uploaded on the school website. Principal Ivoirine Castellas, Additional Principal Chandan S Patwal, Additional Principal Gavin Bond and Assistant Director N Gandhi were among those present on the occasion.