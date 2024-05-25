St Xavier’s Sr Sec School, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh

The English Department of the school organised an annual event, “The Orator-2024” to provide a platform to the students to sharpen their oratory skills and prepare them for future challenges. Teams from various schools of the Tricity took part in various competitions, viz poetry recitation, declamation, and storytelling. Judges for the event were Suresh Bhasin and Deepti Avasthi, experts in their respective fields. In poetry recitation (Class VI), the first position was bagged by Poshita of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, second by Ananya Dhiman of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, and third by Aaradhya Sharma of Col VR Mohan DAV Public School, Dera Bassi. In declamation (Class VII), Raavi Sehgal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, Avani Gauri Khullar of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, and Japneet Kaur of St Xavier’s High School, Mohali, bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. In storytelling (Class VIII), Nirmay Singh Patwal of St Xavier’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, Vivaan of St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, and Ansh Mittal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively. Additional Principal Chandan S Patwal and Gavin Bond thanked the English Department for their contribution in the success of the annual event, congratulated the winners and gave away the prizes.

