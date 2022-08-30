State Public School, Shahkot

Tiny tots of the school celebrated Janamashtami by dressing up as Krishna and Radha. Images of Lord Krishna’s infancy were placed in a cradle. The students enthralled the audiences. The event commenced with a bhajan recited by Yashik, which was followed by a group dance by students. Bibanpreet recited a poem. Speeches by Kashvi and Vanmeet Singh on life of Lord Krishna and his teachings marked the informative aspect of the celebration. Kavya quizzed the students on the life of Krishna. Besides this, students enacted Lord Krishna's pranks with his friends. In the end, Principal Kanwar Neel Kamal lauded the efforts put in by the teachers and the students.
