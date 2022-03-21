State-run schools in Bengal asked to adhere to uniform specifications

PTI

Kolkata, Mar 21

The micro, small and medium enterprise department of West Bengal on Sunday asked district magistrates to communicate to state-run schools about adhering to specifications on school uniforms.

The uniforms in the specified colours, logo, school bags and shoes will be made by self-help groups under the MSME, the notice said.

"The entire thing will come into effect once the SHGs complete the manufacturing of uniforms, bags, and footwear as per specified norms and code in colour and design," an official said.

Till then, the existing uniforms of the schools concerned will continue.

Slamming the move, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said "We know the state government is thrusting the blue-white colour scheme and the Biswa Bangla logo on all the state-run and aided schools to satisfy the whims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This works against the autonomy of an educational institution and is a political move by the Trinamool Congress. We will oppose it."

Senior minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said many poor students can hardly afford the uniform stipulated by a school.

“The decision is aimed at bridging this gap as students of all financial backgrounds will be wearing the same kind of uniform in a class,” he said.