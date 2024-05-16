Stepping Stones School, Chandigarh, organises ‘Computer Carnival’

Koshish Educators’ Network in collaboration with the school organised an inter-school competition — ‘Computer Carnival’. This year’s theme was ‘Sustainable Development Goals. Many schools participated in the mega event, which was successfully organised under the supervision of Anu Kumar, Chairperson of Koshish, and principal of the school. Students of classes III and IV participated in the MS Paint – Logo Designing Competition on the topic, ‘Personal Hygiene’. Mishka Arora from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh came first, Misha from Shivalik Public School stood second and Prabhjas Singh from Manav Mangal Smart School got the third position. Students of classes V and VI prepared posters using MS Word on ‘Improvement in water quality’. Anhad Keerat from Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, was first, Sehaj from Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, was second and Eedha Kakkar from Chitkara International School, Panchkula, got the third position. Classes VII prepared a PowerPoint presentation on the topic: ‘Sustainable management of water and sanitaition for all’. Aahana J Herrick from St Annes Convent School was first in this category, Aryaman Singh from Manav Mangal Smart School stood second and Manan Kansal from KB DAV, Chandigarh, got the third position. Classes IX and X displayed their creativity through a Vlog Creation Competition on the topic, ‘Threat to our water ecosystem’. Hardik Sayal from St Annes Convent School was first, Arushi Patial from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, stood second and Manasvi Vashishth from Hansraj Public School got the third position. Classes IX to XII participated in a quiz. Sidharth Sheron and Jashanveer Bhambri from St Annes Convent School came first, Shreya Sharma and Rohin Salalli from St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, was second and Aalam Veer Jindall and Tanush Kumar from St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh got the third position. Principal Anu Kumar congratulated the prize winners.

