Stepping Stones School, Sector 37-D, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with Silver Fern Educational Consultants, organised Career Fest-2022, wherein delegates from some of the world’s best colleges and universities were present to address queries of students who were interested in studying abroad. Representatives of the University of Essex, University of Windsor, The University of Arizona, Deakin University and many others were present. Students from Class X-XII, studying in various schools, were invited along with their parents who are researching their options for post-secondary studies overseas. The response was overwhelming with many schools in attendance. Speaking on the occasion, Director, Academics, Sunil Kumar expressed his desire to hold more such events in the future to provide students with an opportunity to meet face-to-face with representatives from top-ranked universities and professional schools from around the world.
