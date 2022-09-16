Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chd

A felicitation ceremony was held at the school to honour 34 brilliant students of Class XII who scored above 90% marks in board examination. Principal of the school Anu Kumar and Director Academics Sunil Kumar presented the students, mementos, pen drives and commendation certificates for their performance. Additionally, the two toppers from Non-medical stream — Saurabh Rana and Rishit Sharma —who scored 97.6% and Aayushi Tayal from Commerce stream who scored 96% were each given an Apple IPad for their exemplary performance. The ceremony was witnessed by the parents of the achievers. Speaking on the occasion, Director Academics Sunil Kumar urged the students to always remember the values they have learnt at Stepping Stones which will help them etch a life embellished with success. The Principal expressed pride over the spectacular results of Class X and XII.