Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Chd

A felicitation ceremony was held at the school to honour 34 brilliant students of Class XII who scored above 90% marks in board examination. Principal of the school Anu Kumar and Director Academics Sunil Kumar presented the students, mementos, pen drives and commendation certificates for their performance. Additionally, the two toppers from Non-medical stream — Saurabh Rana and Rishit Sharma —who scored 97.6% and Aayushi Tayal from Commerce stream who scored 96% were each given an Apple IPad for their exemplary performance. The ceremony was witnessed by the parents of the achievers. Speaking on the occasion, Director Academics Sunil Kumar urged the students to always remember the values they have learnt at Stepping Stones which will help them etch a life embellished with success. The Principal expressed pride over the spectacular results of Class X and XII.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week
Capt will also merge his newly formed party with the BJP
Enforcement Directorate conducts fresh raids in Delhi liquor policy case
The searches are being conducted on premises linked to liquo...
CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone, don't understand what liquor scam is: Kejriwal
Addressing a press conference, the chief minister says the L...
Chinese loan apps: ED freezes over Rs 46-crore worth funds kept in payment gateway accounts
The funds have been frozen under the anti-money-laundering l...
2 gangsters from Jaggu Bhagwapuria gang arrested in Amritsar, have link to Moosewala murder
Punjab Police's AGTF arrested the two from Khakh in Jandiala...