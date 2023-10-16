Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Sector 37 D, Chandigarh

Students of the school pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversary. They paid tributes to the two esteemed leaders by sharing stories, poems, quotes, enactments and bhajans. Deputy Director (Academics) Dr Arul Kumar addressed the students and shared learnings from Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri’s lives, which are relevant even today for all of us.

