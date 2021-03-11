Stepping Stones Sr Sec School, Sec 37-D, Chandigarh

The school held its investiture ceremony, where the newly elected student council members were formally appointed. The students were selected for various positions, viz House Captains and Vice-Captains, Leadership Training Service Captains, and so on based on their outstanding performance in academics and other creative abilities. Principal Anu Kumar handed the mantle of responsibilities and power to the new School Captains Harshita Singh and Vaibhav, and wished them and the entire council, success in all their endeavours.
