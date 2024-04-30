STS World School, Rurka Kalan

The school concluded its English Week celebration, led by Principal Prabhjot Gill, Vice-Principal Yogita Khullar (Head of the English Department) and the dedicated English language faculty members Savita, Kulbir Kaur, Manjeet Kaur, Amandeep Kaur, Sukhwinder Kaur and Raman Sharma. Guided by the belief that ‘Language is the roadmap of a culture’, students of classes IV to XII participated enthusiastically in various activities to enhance their language skills and nurture creativity. From engaging movie reviews to captivating podcast productions, dynamic Adobe poster designs, lively drama & skit performances, and the creation of an engaging e-newsletter, each day showcased the diverse talents and linguistic aptitude of the student community.
