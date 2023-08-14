Student council elected at Edustar Adarsh School, Kalewal

A student council was elected at the school. The student leaders of the school were selected during a function held under the supervision of Principal Bandana Puri. The annual event started with shabad gayan, after which the student leaders were selected. Armaan Saini of Class X was selected as head boy and Jasmine Kaur of Class X was selected as head girl. Prefects were also selected from Jal House, Agni House, Prithvi House and Vayu House. Gurteshwar Singh has been made the sports captain of the school, while Lavika Sharma has been elected as the activities president.
