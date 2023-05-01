Student Council formed at St Thomas’ School Shimla

The student council was formed the school. The programme was presided over by the principal of the school, Vidhupriya Chakravarty. The members of the Council took oath. Prithvi Gehlot was elected the school Head Boy and Niharika Raj Thakur become the Head Girl of the school. Abnanza Chauhan was elected Environmental Head, Anushikha Verma as Cultural Head, Ashutosh as NCC Head and Anmol Kalta was elected as the Sports Captain. Disha Sharma was elected as the Captain of Kasturi House and Mahesh Thakur Vice-Captain. Ojas Chatra was elected as the Captain of Shipkila House and Prachi Verma Vice-Captain. Bhushan Sharma was elected as the Captain of Chinar House and Nishtha Thakur Vice-Captain. Mannat Dhiman was elected as the Captain of Toshqui House and Arpit Sharma Vice-Captain. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty motivated the members of the council to work according to the rules of the school and play their role in the school by being disciplined.