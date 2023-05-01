Student Council formed at St Thomas’ School Shimla

The student council was formed the school. The programme was presided over by the principal of the school, Vidhupriya Chakravarty. The members of the Council took oath. Prithvi Gehlot was elected the school Head Boy and Niharika Raj Thakur become the Head Girl of the school. Abnanza Chauhan was elected Environmental Head, Anushikha Verma as Cultural Head, Ashutosh as NCC Head and Anmol Kalta was elected as the Sports Captain. Disha Sharma was elected as the Captain of Kasturi House and Mahesh Thakur Vice-Captain. Ojas Chatra was elected as the Captain of Shipkila House and Prachi Verma Vice-Captain. Bhushan Sharma was elected as the Captain of Chinar House and Nishtha Thakur Vice-Captain. Mannat Dhiman was elected as the Captain of Toshqui House and Arpit Sharma Vice-Captain. Principal Vidhupriya Chakravarty motivated the members of the council to work according to the rules of the school and play their role in the school by being disciplined.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court can grant divorce on ground of ‘irretrievable breakdown of marriage’
The Constitution Bench holds that the mandatory six-month wa...
BJP promises to implement Uniform Civil Code in its election manifesto for Karnataka Assembly polls
Promises to provide 3 free cooking gas cylinders to BPL fami...
Govt blocks 14 messenger mobile apps 'used in spreading terror in J&K'
These mobile applications were used by terrorists in Kashmir...
SIT formed to check factories dumping chemical waste into sewerage lines
CP hints action against guilty industrial units, PPCB offici...
India brings back home another batch of 186 people under 'Operation Kaveri'
Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi