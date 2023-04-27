Students bring laurels to Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school team won the first prize in the Junior Scientist Competition being organised by IIT-Ropar. The students have devised a way to convert waste water of air conditioners into potable water. The team consisted of three students -- Jannat, Srishti and Neev Sachdev. The project was developed under the guidance of teacher incharge Yuvraj Ghaly. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the HOD of science department Namita Goyal, teacher incharge Yuvraj and the students for the achievement.