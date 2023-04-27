Students bring laurels to Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school team won the first prize in the Junior Scientist Competition being organised by IIT-Ropar. The students have devised a way to convert waste water of air conditioners into potable water. The team consisted of three students -- Jannat, Srishti and Neev Sachdev. The project was developed under the guidance of teacher incharge Yuvraj Ghaly. Principal Gulshan Kaur congratulated the HOD of science department Namita Goyal, teacher incharge Yuvraj and the students for the achievement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...