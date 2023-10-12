Students' Corner

Stars in Night
In this scary night,
only the stars are bright.
I gazed at the tree,
heard a laugh from afar,
As a leaf fluttered down,
in the shape of a star.
I saw a firefly, that was
flying very high,
they were looking bright,
in this dark night.
The little stars that shine and rise,
and a kind of magical bright
surprise.
Spirits of the sky invite me to play,
Chasing lazy starbeams that
wondered our way.
Dron Khanna, Class VII, Golden Earth Global School, Patiala Road, Sangrur
