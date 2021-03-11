Students felicitated at DP S, Ambala

Delhi Public School organised a special assembly to honour the students who gave excellent performances and achievements in sports and co-curricular activities. During the prize distribution ceremony, medals, trophy and certificates were given away for the events held in the month of April and May. The students participated in collage making, slogan, collage, poster making, power point presentation, fruit/ vegetable crafting, quiz, best-out-of-waste, debate, cartoon and caricatures competition on different days such as World Laughter Day, National Technology Day, World Earth Day, World Heritage Day and World Health Day. In her address, the Principal of the school Amita Dhaka stated that she admired the spirit of participation exhibited by the students as it takes courage to fearlessly step out of one’s comfort zone and showcase one’s talent. She also expressed her belief that success comes as a result of united and consolidated efforts by every member of the team.
