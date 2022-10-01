Students form human heart to promote healthy heart

Bengaluru: Students of Ujjval World School, Bengaluru, a leading school in Whitefield, undertook a unique initiative to create awareness on the occasion of ‘World Heart Day’. In light of the growing concern about an exponential rise in severe heart problems among youth, the school students took on the responsibility of raising awareness about the importance of a healthy heart. They formed a human heart figure, holding slogans and posters highlighting various ways to take care of one’s heart from an early age. The activity was successfully executed by the school children and the teaching fraternity. The school further organised a first-of-its-kind discussion for its students, ‘Coffee @ Ujjval’, with renowned cardiologist Dr.Pradeep Haranahalli of Manipal Hospital, Whitefield. Through an interesting interaction Dr. Pradeep educated pupils on heart-related health problems, elucidated the importance of an early start for taking care of one’s heart, and making small changes in their daily routine. This exercise has encouraged students to spread their learning, simultaneously motivating them to adopt necessary changes in their lifestyle to lead a happy and healthy life.