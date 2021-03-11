Students from 56 schools take part in Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh MUN

The 13th edition of the BVCMUN, organised by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, was inaugurated by Banwarilal Purohit, Governor Punjab and UT Administrator in a grand ceremony held at the Tagore Theatre. The opening ceremony of the three-day conference brought together close to 400 delegates from 56 schools from India and abroad, including teams from UAE, Kuwait and the United Kingdom. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chandigarh Kendra, RK Saboo, Vice-Chairman Jagesh Khaitan, Honorary Secretary Madhukar Malhotra and members of the Kendra Committee. Senior Principal and Director (Edu) Vineeta Arora, Principal New Chandigarh Branch Inderpreet Kaur, Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal, Principal, Junior School Soma Mukhopadhay, and teachers were also present on the occasion. Addressing the student delegates, the Governor told them to keep in mind the ideals of simple living and high thinking. He also reminded the delegates to bring about lasting change by taking action. Earlier, the Chairman of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Rajendra K. Saboo, welcomed the Chief Guest and the delegates and congratulated the student body for bringing together young participants from around the globe on a common platform. He spoke of the need to imbibe the attitude of empathy and tolerance, and to learn the art of "agreeing to disagree". School Senior Principal Vineeta Arora, greeted the young delegates in her opening remarks, and spoke how the BVCMUN had grown over the past decade. She acknowledged the mentorship of the Chairman and lauded the efforts of the organising committee in putting together the event. Later, Director General Prabhat Rajagopalan welcomed the members of the Executive Board in his speech.