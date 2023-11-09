Students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School, Chandigarh, visit Kurukshetra

Students of Class VII to IX visited Kurukshetra as a part of an educational trip. The students had a great experience while learning and exploring the history of various places, such as Brahm Sarovar, Jyotisar, Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Krishna Museum and Panorama Science Centre. The trip proved to be highly knowledgeable and informative for the students as they got to explore these unique places that reveal the history of the Pandavas, Lord Krishna, Kalpana Chawla and the study of Space. The trip ended on a happy note leaving the students with an enjoyable experience to be cherished for a long time. Principal Pamila Kaur urged the students to preserve monuments.
