Students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, take part in suryanamaskar event

Students of the school recently participated in the 75 Lakhs Suryanamaskar programme. It was organised in association with the Indian Yoga Association and Arogya Bharti Haryana. The objective was to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Pawan Kumar Gupta, president of Arogya Bharti, Haryana, and chairman of the Haryana Chapter of the Indian Yoga Association, emphasised the value of yoga in one's life. Rameshwar and Krishna Goyal also attended the event. The School students completed 13 suryanamaskars as well as mantra chanting under the guidance of Rameshwar. The students were also made aware of the benefits of suryanamaskar. Principal Gulshan Kaur acknowledged the contribution of members of Arogya Bharti, Panchkula, and expressed her gratitude to them.
