Students of Smart Wonders School, Mohali play role of 'plant parents'

The Senior Wing students of the school are actively participating in the ‘CBSE - One Child, One Plant’ campaign, a nationwide sapling plantation project. As a part of this green initiative, a large number of school students have volunteered to be a ‘plant parent’. Various saplings and young plants have been handed over by the school to these students, bestowing them with the responsibility of taking care of those plants and monitoring their growth. Appreciating the students for their enthusiastic involvement, Principal Poonamjit Kaur said, “Environmental education forms an integral part of our school curriculum, wherein we sensitise our students to various environmental issues and urge them to adopt an environment friendly lifestyle.”
