Students' rally on No Tobacco Day

On the occasion of No Tobacco Day on May 31 students of Angel's Convent School, Kutkana, Dehri organised a rally. The students made beautiful hoardings and banners and encouraged people to quit smoking and tobacco consumption. They were accompanied by their teacl1ers. Principal Bindiya Thakur and Coordinator Kiran Chambiyal congratulated the students for their efforts.
