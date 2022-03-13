In The News

Students score high in CBSE Class X Term 1 exams

Objective exams carry 40% weightage | Term 2 to begin from April 26

Students score high in CBSE Class X Term 1 exams

Toppers of Sanskriti KMV School. A Tribune Photograph

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results of Class X term-1 examinations on Saturday. An objective-type examination was held for students in December.

Nobel School, Jalandhar, students in cheerfull mood as the result of Class X of first term declared on Saturday. A Tribune Photograph

At Police DAV Public School, as many as 14 students of the total 284 scored 100 per cent marks. The cent per cent result achievers from the school included Aryan Mehta, Japnoor Kaur, Shaurya Aggarwal, Suryavansh Parhar, Tanish, Tanush Shoor, Arjunvir Singh Rode, Garsha Bansal, Mehak Vaid, Reet Kaur, Sheetal Sharma, Yash Madhok, Bhrigu Gupta and Udayveer Singh.

Principal Rashmi Vij said, “The result of Term-1 which was purely on the basis of objective examination would carry 40 per cent weightage. The Term-2 paper will be all subjective and its result will also carry the same 40 per cent weightage. The remaining 20 per cent marks will be given on the basis of internal assessment.”

Meanwhile, the CBSE also declared the datesheet of term-2 examination starting from April 26.

In Sanskriti KMV School, 25 students crossed 95 per cent mark and stood on the upper merit positions. The top scorers included Kartik Dia with 100 per cent marks, Palak Malhotra and Vyomesh Gupta scored 99.2 per cent, Sorya and Ruhani 98.8 per cent, Janvi, Kartik Pahwa and Sanjana Badhhan 98.4 per cent, Harman Verma 98 per cent, Kanishka Arora 97.6 per cent, Manik Paul and Yashika Bhatia 97.2 per cent, Daljodh Singh, Rachit Aggarwal , Anushka Thakur, Subhneet Kaur, Shivankar Partap Singh and Sukhmanpreet Kaur 96.8 per cent, Vaani Kapoor and Hemantpreet Singh 96.4 per cent, Kritika Sharma 96 per cent and Vriti 95.2 per cent, Bhavya Sharma, Drishti and Sanjeev Pal 95 per cent. \The school management, Principal Rachna Monga and teachers congratulated all students and their parents. Chander Mohan, President, Sanskriti KMV School, and Prof Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Manager, Sanskriti KMV School, extended their heartiest wishes to meritorious students.

In Apeejay School, as many as 24 students have scored more than 95 per cent marks. Aaryan Suri top scored with a perfect 100. Roopanshi Marwaha got 99.5 per cent. Gurchet S Thind, Hunar Pasricha and Mannat Bindra and Bhumika Aggarwal got 99 per cent. Saumya Gupta scored 98.5 per cent, Krrish Suri and Chetan Sharma bagged 98 per cent each. Keshav Garg, Kanika Verma and Parth Narayan Kapoor have got 97.5 per cent. Lavanya Chandel has scored 97 per cent. Moulik Gupta, Snehal Anand, Japleen Kalsi and Shrey Kamra stand at 96.5 per cent. Mannat Thind has bagged 96 per cent. Aadi Sood, Saanvi Puri and Paarth Sharma have got 95.5 per cent. Ravlina Gill and Neerav Malhotra have got 95 per cent each.

DIPS chain students also performed well in the Class X first-term results. MD Tarwinder Singh, CAO Ramneek Singh, CEO Monica Mandotra and school principals congratulated all students and extended their best wishes for a bright future. Anmol Deep Singh scored 99.5 per cent, Himanshu got 99 per cent, Siya 98 per cent, Priyanshi Singh 95.5 per cent and Harmandeep Kaur, Gurshaan Singh and Arshpreet Kaur got 95 per cent each.

The Nobel School also got 100 per cent result. Chairman Prof CL Kochher and Managing Director Kumar Shiv Kochher congratulated students on their achievement. Principal Amita Sharma applauded the efforts of students and her hardworking team.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

3
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

4
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

5
Punjab

Many good officers, will use their services: Bhagwant Mann

6
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

7
Punjab

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

8
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate’s connect with Khatkar Kalan

9
Punjab

Rs 23 lakh looted from ATM in Punjab’s Phagwara

10
Punjab

Decide quickly on changes: Sunil Jakhar

Don't Miss

View All
MLA’s mother won’t give up sweeper’s job
Punjab

Giant killer AAP MLA Lal Singh Ugoke's mother won't give up sweeper's job

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Top Stories

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

Ahead of Kejriwal’s Haryana forays, buzz back about whistleblower IAS officer Ashok Khemka joining AAP

AAP had first invited Khemka to join its ranks ahead of 2014...

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

Hours ahead of CWC meet, Sonia chairs Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting

The Congress Working Committee meeting is scheduled to be he...

Ukraine-Russia war LIVE updates: Russians strike near Kyiv, block aid convoy; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces close in on Ukraine capital; 7 civilians die in shelling of refugee convoy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of employing ‘a...

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma arrested for ‘ramming’ Land Rover into DCP’s car; later released on bail

The incident took place on February 22 in south Delhi' Malvi...

Cities

View All

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal arrives in Amritsar for a roadshow with Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE updates: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer ardas at Golden Temple before AAP's Amritsar roadshow

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Term-II to begin from April 26

Term-II to begin from April 26

Doing yeoman service for the bereaved families

'Will focus only on my area, brothers to handle biz from now on'

Over 18K cases disposed of in Lok Adalat

Students observe World Kidney Day

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

Before oath, newly elected AAP MLAs get into action

SSM chief Rajewal loses security deposit

Two fresh cases in district

National Lok Adalat settles 22,863 cases

SCD Govt College honours alumni serving as teachers

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services