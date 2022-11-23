Students shine at state level

Students of Dyal Singh Public School, Panipat, participated in various competitions held at Bal Bhavan. The participants from the school were selected at the state level by bagging the second spot in Haryanvi folk dance, third position in classical and solo dance, second rank in Group II and IV (music), second position in Group II solo song, first position in Group III, second rank in Group II and second spot in Group IV in debate competition and got selected for state-level competition. They also won the first position in Group I (sketching) and second position in Group II (art), second spot in modeling and third rank in state-level competition. The school students were also selected for the state-level competition by bagging the second rank in poster making Group II and III.

City girl honoured in US

Dr Harneet Kaur Ranauta, an alumna of BCM School, Chandigarh Road, has come into limelight across American Health institutions for her research work on diet and nutrition. Dr Harneet completed her medical studies from Government Medical College of Amritsar. She has been awarded with national-level honour by America's largest recognised organisation for health services 'American Public Health Association' during its 150th annual ceremony wherein she presented her research in more detail. Principal DP Guleria expressed congratulated her.

Nat’l Library Week celebrated

The TS Central State Library in association with Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi organised several competitions to commemorate the National Library Week-cum-Children's Day. Under the event, Paragon Convent School, Sector 24, Chandigarh, students Aisha Negi (Class V) and Vaishnavi (Class VI) participated in the bookmark-making competition while Akhil Thakur (Class VII) and Bhuwan (Class VIII) participated in the 'hasya kavi sammelan' contest. Akhil Thakur, with his eloquent speech and expression, secured the third position and brought great laurels to the school with his accomplishment under the able guidance of Punjabi teacher Rupinder.

Pupils shine in painting contest

Students of Delhi Public School, Jhakri, made the school proud in the state-level painting competition under National Awareness Campaign on Energy Conservation at Corporate Headquarters, Shimla, organised by SJVN Ltd. As many as 86 students from different schools of Himachal Pradesh participated in the event in two categories - Category A (V - VII) and Category B (VIII-X). From Category A, Anusha Sharma of Class V won the consolation prize of Rs 7,500 and in Category B, Ananya Negi of Class VIII bagged the third position by winning cash prize of Rs 20,000. Three best participants from each category will be participating in the third phase at the national-level competition to be held in December at Delhi. Principal Dr Mukesh Kumar Gupta congratulated the students.

Students win laurels

Amritpal Singh, a student of Class VII, of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by winning the second position in the State Gatka Championship held at Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35, Chandigarh. Hari Attar Singh of Class XII got the consolation prize in same event. Banpreet Singh of Class VIII secured the second spot in the Sub-Junior State Weightlifting and Powerlifting Championship held at Sector 42 Chandigarh. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students.