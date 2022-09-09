Students shine at taekwondo meet

Students of Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, clinched gold, silver and bronze medals in the District Taekwondo Championship held from August 28 to 31 at Government Senior Secondary School, Dari, Dharamshala. About 70 students from various schools took part in the championship. In U-48 kg weight category, Vansh of Class XII was adjudged the best player and received the gold medal. In U-58 kg weight category, Shashank Rana of Class XII grabbed the silver medal. In U-45 kg weight category, Akshit of Class XII clinched the bronze medal. School Principal, Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal congratulated the winners and coach Samriti

Cambridge students win medals

Students of Cambridge Global School, Thural, won medals at the district-level under-19 taekwondo games held at Government Senior Secondary School, Dari. Class X student Kashish won the silver medal and Utkarsh won the bronze medal. Class IX student Saksham won the bronze medal. School Chairman Surinder Singh Jamwal, Director Tania Jamwal and Principal Sushil Awasthi congratulated the children, their families and physical education teacher Anil Kumar.

Jaagrit represents India in Olympiad

Jaagrit Gaur of Class XI (non-medical) of Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by being selected in the Team India IESO2022 by the Ministry of Earth Science and Geological Society of India. He represented India in the 15th Edition of International Earth Science Olympiad 2022 hosted by Italy from August 25 to 31. He won two gold medals in team events and a bronze medal in individual event. Jaagrit is also invited by the Ministry of Earth Science, Delhi, to honour him. The event is likely to be held in the end of September. Principals Charanpreet Kaur congratulated Jaagrit for his achievements.

ZEE students win skating contest

Students of Mount Litera ZEE School, Karnal, won awards in the Rytham Kunj Open Skating Competition organised at Gharaunda, Karnal. Seven students got first position, five second and five third. They competed with 168 students from other eight schools. The winners were awarded with trophies and medals. Principal Deep Bedi applauded the students for their commendable efforts.