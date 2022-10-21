Students shine in skating contest

The students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Panjhara, Nurpur, gave a stupendous performance in the state-level skating competition. The event was held at Delhi Public School, Pathankot, in which the students of the school won six gold, three silver and six bronze medals. School Principal Tarsem Kumar said Abhinav, Armaan, Dhanur, Hrithik, Jaspreet and Mehak won gold medals, while Prish, Riyansh and Aditya brought laurels to the school by winning silver medals. Apart from this, students Dheeraj, Dushyant, Kavya, Ritesh and Harshit won bronze medals. School manager Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated all medal winners and coach Rishu and team manager Jagtar Singh.