Students take part in marathon

The annual school marathon was organised by Convent of Jesus and Mary, Ambala. The event was flagged off by Principal Sister Greta from the school campus. Girls from classes VI to XII participated in the marathon with great zeal. It was also a house-wise competition. After the pandemic, the marathon proved to be a fresh beginning for kids.
