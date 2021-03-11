Students try their hand at making Rakhi cards

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Rakhi card making and thali decoration competitions were organised at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Dhanora Ladwa. Students of all classes made attractive colorful rakhis and cards. Riya, Divyam, Vaidik, Gary, Kevin, Hemal Sharma, Saransh, Tanit Dhiman, Janvi, Harpreet, Deepti, Anjali, Rudransh, Atharv got first prize in Rakhi-making competition in Class I to V. Yatin, Shreya, Jasmin, Jashan, Simran, Ishika, Pooja got first prize in Class VI to XII category. In card making, Supriya, Jiya, Madhavi, Lagan, Abhishek, Shaurya, Jashanpal secured first position. Sanskriti, Navya, Aaina got first place in thali decoration.
