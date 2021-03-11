Students turn teachers and make learning fun

Prayagraj, May 4
A group of five students decided to turn teachers for slum children and 20 months later, the initiative has turned into a full-blown campaign that now has over 80 students in this district of Uttar Pradesh.
- The group brain-stormed and recalled all the tricks they had learnt in their school days to make theories, formulae, & equations, simpler and fun for these children to understand
- The two-hour class focus on real life applications of various theories so that children can understand and do not have to learn by rote method
“We saw slum children begging outside a temple and working as ragpickers. We decided to teach them on Sundays but it was difficult convincing and motivating them. We visited their homes with eatables and promised to give them more if they came to study. Slowly, the numbers increased and we could see that they were keen to learn,” says Shiv Pratap Singh Rana, a law student and a key member of the group.
This group of students also distributes stationery, slippers, eatables, and clothes to slum kids who do not have any monetary support.
Parents of these students - seeing their commitment to the cause have now started donating funds. Since most of these children are supporting their families, the challenge was keeping them engaged.
“We started activity-based learning, so that they get some time to play as well and even arranged necessary articles for them,” said Singh.
Classes are held under the Yamuna bridge and the dropout rate is almost zero. Students from other colleges are also joining in the campaign and teach the students subjects that will help them in life.
“Our biggest challenge is to make science and mathematics fun to learn because these subjects are dreaded by most. The two-hour class focus on real life applications of various theories so that children can understand and do not have to learn by rote method,” said Singh.
Singh, the group leader, has got selected in the Combined Defence Services Examination this year, but his fellow friends are determined to continue teaching the kids. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised