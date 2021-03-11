Students win awards

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, participated in online national-level competitions initiated under the International Environment Day-2022 competitions focusing on environment, swachh bharat mission (sanitation, health and hygiene) and Jal Jeewan Mission (water resources). These competitions were organised by the Green Earth Organisation, Kurukshetra, in collaboration with the Karnal regional office of the Haryana State Pollution control Board with an aim to connect and involve maximum students in attaining and sustaining the "clean-green pollution free environment'. Anvi Sharma (junior group) won the first prize in the quiz competition. Asreet Kaur Saini and Ravneet Kaur grabbed the second and third position, respectively, in the poster-making competition under the junior group category and in the senior group category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jasmeet Kaur bagged the first and second position, respectively.
