Students win weightlifting trophy

Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjhara, brought laurels to the school by winning district-level weightlifting tournament organised by HP District Schools Sports Association at GSSS, Garli, Kangra. The school team lifted the winning trophy by grabbing fivemedals. Rishabh Dadwal of Class XII and Anshit Chib of Class X won gold medals in their respective weight category whereas Pyush Rana of Class XI and Anuj Sharma of Class VIII won silver medals. Mayank of Class VIII won bronze medal. All the players have been selected for the state-level tournament. In the district-level wrestling tournament, Bhavishya of Class VIII won gold medal in his weight category and got selected for the state-level tournament.