 Study abroad: Moving to UK after Class XII? Here's what you must know : The Tribune India

  • Study abroad: Moving to UK after Class XII? Here’s what you must know

Study abroad: Moving to UK after Class XII? Here’s what you must know

Skills and knowledge acquired during their time abroad will equip Indian scholars to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive global landscape

Study abroad: Moving to UK after Class XII? Here’s what you must know


Mohit Gambir

In an increasingly interconnected world, pursuing higher education abroad has become a popular choice for Indian students aiming to broaden their horizons and enhance their career prospects. Among the top destinations for these ambitious learners, the United Kingdom stands out for its prestigious universities, diverse academic offerings, vibrant cultural landscape and boundless career opportunities.

One of the key attractions of studying in the UK is the flexibility and breadth of academic programmes available. Whether students are passionate about traditional subjects such as literature or cutting-edge fields like artificial intelligence and sustainable development, there is a course to suit every intellectual curiosity. This diversity ensures that Indian scholars can pursue their academic passions and chart their own unique paths to success.

Upon receiving an offer of acceptance from the chosen university, the next crucial step is obtaining a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS). This document is essential for your student visa application. When applying for your visa, you must provide a current passport and the CAS from your university.

In addition to these two compulsory documents, the visa office may also require you to provide:

Proof of Financial Support: Evidence that you have enough money to support yourself.

Valid Academic Technology Approval Scheme (ATAS) Certificate: If the course requires it.

Parental or Legal Guardian Consent: Proof of parental or legal guardian consent and your relationship if you're under 18.

Tuberculosis Test Results: Required for Indian students planning to study in the UK for more than six months.

Written Consent from Your Financial Sponsor: If you've received sponsorship for your course fees and living costs in the last 12 months.

Here are some universities where you can pursue your UG:

BPP University

This university has campuses located in key cities such as Birmingham, Doncaster, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Reading, and Southampton. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate degrees, including a programme in Nursing. The Nursing degree is a three-year, full-time programme. The approximate fee structure is £11,000 per year.

Ravensbourne University, London

It is a specialised, industry-focused institution situated on the vibrant Greenwich Peninsula. Ravensbourne offers undergraduate degrees in diverse fields such as animation & illustration, architecture & interiors, business & management, computing & games, digital media, design, and fashion. These programmes typically span 3 to 4 years, depending on the course. The approximate fee structure is £17,000 per year.

University of Roehampton, London

Located in the heart of Southwest London, the University of Roehampton offers a variety of undergraduate programmes in fields including law, computing & data science, nursing, business management, media, human resources, marketing, and accounting. The approximate fee structure is £15,750 per year.

The writer is MD, Oxford International Education services

